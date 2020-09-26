Lichfield City FC moved into second place in the table after a 2-1 at Hinckley.

Ivor Green’s men made it four straight wins in all competitions and now find themselves two points adrift of Midland Football League Division One leaders Leicester Road.

It was City who struck first in the encounter, Max Black’s cross finding Matt Gardner who headed home to give his side the lead against one of his former clubs.

Kyle Patterson then looked to have provided the next assist for Gardner, but an offside flag denied them a second goal.

But Hinckley got themselves back into the game when Josh Mansell brought down Luke Richards in the box. Isaac Cooper slotted home the resulting spot kick to make it 1-1.

Lichfield restored their lead before the break when Patterson’s cross again found Gardner who headed home his second of the afternoon.

The in-form City striker went close to a hat-trick in the second half, but saw his volley go over the bar.

Hinckley’s fortunes appeared to have turned when another penalty was awarded – but Chris Lloyd stepped up for his side’s second spot kick of the afternoon, only for Lichfield keeper Adam Jenkins to save low to his left.