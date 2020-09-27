Jack Langston celebrates his goal against Belper. Picture: Louise Yates

Jack Langston was the hero as Chasetown FC picked up a win on the road at Belper Town.

The Scholars thought they’d taken the lead on 12 minutes when Ryan Wynter’s overhead kick was tipped onto the bar, only for Joey Butlin to smuggle home the rebound – but the goal was chalked off for a foul on the keeper.

The first half flew by with defences on top meaning clear chances were at a premium.

But the second period was a different story altogether with Chasetown making a really positive start and plenty of chances being created.

Within ten minutes of the restart Liam Kirton fired over the bar and then Hayward was even closer with a volley that was millimetres over.

The breakthrough eventually came when Butlin’s shot was blocked along with Hayward’s follow up, but Langston forced the loose ball over the line from six yards out.

In the final minute, substitute Ben Lund burst into the box and was brought down. But Butlin’s spot kick was saved by Overton who held on to the rebound as well.

Click below to see Louise Yates’ pictures from the game: