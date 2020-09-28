

Petrol and diesel taxis in Lichfield and Burntwood should begin to be phased out, a Lib Dem councillor has said.

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward on Lichfield District Council, said local action was needed to help create a greener future.

His comments come after the local authority passed a motion to declare a climate change emergency.

Cllr Ray outlined a range of steps he would like to see, including a move to make all taxis and council vehicles hybrid or electric in the near future.

Paul Ray

“Vehicle emissions are clearly one of the major issues to be tackled and councils – including Lichfield District Council – can make a real impact.” “The Lichfield and Burntwood Liberal Democrats are therefore proposing a number of specific actions. “We call on Lichfield District Council to phase out all taxis licensed in our district which are not hybrid or electric vehicles by a fixed date. “That would make a real difference to our air quality. In London all taxis will need to be electric by 2033 – but we would want this delivered in a shorter timeframe. “All council-run vehicles should also be hybrid or electric by a fixed date.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray also called for parking charges to be scrapped for electric vehicles across Lichfield and Burntwood.

He added: