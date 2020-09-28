Council chiefs say Lichfield has lost “an excellent ambassador for the city” following the death of town crier Ken Knowles.

He died yesterday (27th September) following a short illness.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said he would be “greatly missed”.

“The city council is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Ken Knowles, our much loved Sword Bearer and town crier for the City of Lichfield.

“Ken has been part of the city council family since 2009 and no civic event was complete without him – cutting a dashing figure in his bright red tunic.

“Civic duties aside, he was an excellent ambassador for the city and could often be found regaling local groups and charities with tales of his travels around the country and the world, competing in town criers’ competitions and often winning.

“He was well known for his charismatic, upbeat and witty personality, but those of us who worked with him also saw the gravitas he could bring to more sombre occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.

“The warmth and generosity he gave to all those who knew him will be greatly missed and the City of Lichfield will mourn his loss for many years to come.

“All our thoughts are now with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Lichfield City Council spokesperson