Additional coronavirus tests for people in Staffordshire are being made available once more.

The test centre pilots – which are available to people in Lichfield and Burntwood – were introduced in Burton and Stafford last week.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that the slots will once again be available, with bookings made 24 hours in advance on a rolling basis.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Together with our partners we have stepped up to offer a local solution and it is great to see pilot scheme extended yet again. “We want to ensure as many people as possible who need a test in the county get one and we are working with the Government to actively find ways to increase availability of testing for local people with symptoms. “I would also remind people that slots are very limited, so please don’t book a test unless you really need one.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People are asked try the national system first at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus. If there are no slots available, the Wednesday session at Burton will be available to book from first thing tomorrow morning (29th September).

There will be 200 tests available each day, with appointments between 9.30am and 3.45pm on the days when the centres are operating.