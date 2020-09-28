A former Lichfield restaurant could be divided into three smaller units if proposals are approved.

Planning permission is being sought for the changes to the former Frankie and Benny’s outlet at Wall Island.

The former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant

A statement supporting the application said changes to the hospitality market meant the current layout was no longer appropriate.

“The former Frankie and Benny’s unit is much too large to find a replacement tenant. “The market sector for this category of budget, informal dining has changed in the last 10 years with many operators leaving the sector. “To respond to the current commercial requirements, the existing unit needs to be sub-divided into three units which will offer a choice between informal budget eat in and sales of food to take out.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.