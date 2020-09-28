A Lichfield business is celebrating its 10th anniversary by confirming plans to expand in order to meet rising demand.

Effective Business Management (EBM) is a virtual outsourcing organisation for companies across the UK that’s been growing steadily since it was founded back in 2010.

Run by Lichfield husband and wife team Alison and Steve Hancock, it has seen a six-fold increase in business growth over the last four years alone, and tripled its employees in the same timeframe

Now the company, which is based at Lichfield Business Village is planning to expand its staff by at least an additional third at least over the coming months.

Steve Hancock

The company had seen an increase before the coronavirus lockdown, but co-director Steve said the pandemic saw demand for support on managing live chats and virtual events had rocket.

“With the new challenges that COVID-19 has brought to businesses, we’ve seen a change in the type of work that firms have called us in to support, or completely manage from start to finish. “As there’s been a move away from physical to virtual events, one area we have seen a big upturn in demand for is staging virtual events, like conferences, as companies have been unsure of how to set up and manage effectively having not run them prior to lockdown. “Just one example is we managed a virtual event that was attended by 1,200 people.” Steve Hancock

Clients already supported by EBM include those within the supply chain for Formula 1, business schools, coaching businesses and the medical profession.