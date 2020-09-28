A new newspaper is launching in Lichfield and Burntwood, it has been confirmed.

The Chronicle Week will have 14,000 copies available each Thursday from 1st October.

Chronicle Week newspaper

It will be published by MNA Media, owners of the Express & Star.

Editor-in-chief Martin Wright said:

“Lichfield is a busy, vibrant city and we know there’s an appetite for it to have its own newspaper. “Our reporters are keen to get cracking on the stories that matter most to the people in and around this stunning historical city.”

The launch follows the demise of the Lichfield Mercury, which was axed by Reach PLC in August.