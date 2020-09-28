Don’t miss out!
A former retail unit in Lichfield could be converted into an Indian takeaway.
Plans have been submitted for the shop at Swallow Croft.
Formerly a fishing tackle store, permission is now being sought to convert it for a new use.
A statement supporting the planning application said:
“As the trend for takeaway food continues to rise, the development would take the opportunity to fill an empty retail unit with a useful addition to the local community.
“A new Indian takeaway at Swallow Croft should be seen as a worthy addition to the surrounding area, complementing the existing outlets and encouraging further footfall onto the site.
“In this circumstance, the change of use guarantees occupancy which will prevent the possibility of dilapidation should the building remain empty in the current retail climate.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Hmmmm, this is Exactly what Lichfield needs. Another Indian take away. It’s hot like we dont have loads already.
Who needs diversity such a Spanish take away, or jamaican take away or french take away rite?
Another of the ‘why can’t we have this shop instead?’ brigade. For there to be a Spanish, Jamaican, French or any other takeaway there has to be demand and someone willing to put their money in. Planners can’t make any business come to Lichfield or Burntwood and open up.
If you think there’s such a desperate need for a French takeaway, why not open one up yourself?
French food does not take kindly to being a take away as it is fine food not slop in a box
