The unit that could become an Indian takeaway

A former retail unit in Lichfield could be converted into an Indian takeaway.

Plans have been submitted for the shop at Swallow Croft.

Formerly a fishing tackle store, permission is now being sought to convert it for a new use.

A statement supporting the planning application said:

“As the trend for takeaway food continues to rise, the development would take the opportunity to fill an empty retail unit with a useful addition to the local community. “A new Indian takeaway at Swallow Croft should be seen as a worthy addition to the surrounding area, complementing the existing outlets and encouraging further footfall onto the site. “In this circumstance, the change of use guarantees occupancy which will prevent the possibility of dilapidation should the building remain empty in the current retail climate.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.