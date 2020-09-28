Ken Knowles. Picture: Robert Yardley

Tributes have been paid following the death of Lichfield’s town crier.

Ken Knowles had been a regular part of civic life and major events in the city since taking up the role.

His efforts saw him crowned world champion town crier in 2015 after a three-day competition in New Zealand.

A post from his partner Marilyn on his Facebook page revealed he had lost his short battle with cancer:

“Ken slipped peacefully away free from pain. “I was by his side and there is now a gigantic void in my life. “I was lucky to spend the last nine years with him exploring the world. “Thank you for all your good wishes during this short illness.” Post announcing the death of Ken Knowles

Other town criers took to social media to pay tribute to Ken following the news of his death, describing him as “a true gentleman”.

Very sad to hear of the passing of @Lichfield_DC ‘s Town Crier, Ken Knowles. Ken competed in all of our 4 Town Crier completions here in #HASLEMERE and won it 3 times. A true gentleman that I would called a friend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/rjDMUonzRg — Haslemere Town Crier (@HaslemereTownCr) September 27, 2020

Others paid tribute to “a great ambassador for the city” following the news.