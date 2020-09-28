Don’t miss out!
Tributes have been paid following the death of Lichfield’s town crier.
Ken Knowles had been a regular part of civic life and major events in the city since taking up the role.
His efforts saw him crowned world champion town crier in 2015 after a three-day competition in New Zealand.
A post from his partner Marilyn on his Facebook page revealed he had lost his short battle with cancer:
“Ken slipped peacefully away free from pain.
“I was by his side and there is now a gigantic void in my life.
“I was lucky to spend the last nine years with him exploring the world.
“Thank you for all your good wishes during this short illness.”Post announcing the death of Ken Knowles
Other town criers took to social media to pay tribute to Ken following the news of his death, describing him as “a true gentleman”.
Others paid tribute to “a great ambassador for the city” following the news.
Lots of people on that Facebook post describe Ken as a “Legend”.
He wasn’t just our Town Crier, he had been a much loved teacher, he was an incredible actor in local societies, and a dear friend to many.
He truly was a local legend and will be sorely missed.
Sad Day Great Man R I P
