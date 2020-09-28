Don’t miss out!
Van drivers in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after a man was spotted behaving suspiciously near a vehicle
The incident happened on Cheshire Close at around 12.20am on 26th September.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“A male suspect wearing a dark hoodie was seen close to the van by a neighbour.
“Fortunately, no damage is believed to have been caused to the van and no items are believed to have been stolen.
“I’d like to remind van drivers to ensure your vehicle is locked and to invest in enhanced vehicle security where possible.”