The city’s town crier will be remembered for his “warm, friendly and jovial nature”, the Mayor of Lichfield has said.
Tributes have poured in from around the world for Ken Knowles, following his death on 27th September following a short illness.
The former world champion town crier had been a familiar face in the city during more than a decade in the ceremonial role.
Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Deb Baker, said Mr Knowles would be missed by many.
“I was saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely death of Ken Knowles.
“He was certainly a larger than life character, more than filling the roles of Lichfield’s town crier and sword bearer and his many theatrical appearances, including his inimitable performances as Dr Johnson.
“I shall remember Ken as someone who always adopted exactly the right demeanour – dignified at civic services, grand at formal dinners, and joyously comic at events such as St George’s Court.
“Ken was a great local and global ambassador for our city, his Ccies and oyez being heard around the world.
“Personally I will miss his warm, friendly and jovial nature, his kindness, support and guidance given to me as Mayor.
“My thoughts and prayers go particularly to Ken’s partner Marilyn and his family and friends.”Cllr Deb Baker, Mayor of Lichfield
My Condolences to his family. R.I.P. Ken. You will be sorely missed.
