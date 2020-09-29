The city’s town crier will be remembered for his “warm, friendly and jovial nature”, the Mayor of Lichfield has said.

Ken Knowles

Tributes have poured in from around the world for Ken Knowles, following his death on 27th September following a short illness.

The former world champion town crier had been a familiar face in the city during more than a decade in the ceremonial role.

Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Deb Baker, said Mr Knowles would be missed by many.