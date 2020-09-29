Chasetown FC made it three away wins out of three for the season with a victory at Market Drayton Town.

Action from Chasetown’s trip to Market Drayton

The Scholars took an early lead when Liam Kirton rode the challenge of the left back and drilled the ball superbly across for Joey Butlin who netted inside the six yard box.

The hosts were level when Curtis Pond appeared to win the ball cleanly, but the referee deemed the challenge a foul and pointed to the penalty spot. Jamie Hands made no mistake from 12 yards to level the scores.

Chasetown regained the lead with another superb team goal. It looked like the ball was heading behind for a corner, but Jack Langston never gave it up and hooked a cross in for Butlin to add his second.

Mark Swann’s men wrapped up the three points in the closing seconds. Substitute Josh Cooke took the ball towards the corner flag and retained excellent possession to keep two defenders at bay before rolling it across for Langston to drill home.