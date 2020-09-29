Popular Christmas events at the National Memorial Arboretum have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Carols by Candlelight at the National Memorial Arboretum

The Alrewas venue said a festive food and gift fair and the Carols by Candlelight sessions would no longer take place in December as planned.

However, the Illuminated Arboretum event will still go ahead.

A spokesperson for the arboretum said: