Popular Christmas events at the National Memorial Arboretum have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Alrewas venue said a festive food and gift fair and the Carols by Candlelight sessions would no longer take place in December as planned.
However, the Illuminated Arboretum event will still go ahead.
A spokesperson for the arboretum said:
“It’s with a heavy heart that, due to the current pandemic, we have had to review our Christmas programme.
“Our Illuminated Arboretum event, which will allow social distancing, will run for an additional evening instead.
“We apologise for any disappointment this causes, but the safety and wellbeing of our visitors and team members is of paramount importance.
“We are still reviewing our Remembrance events in line with Government regulations and will provide an update as soon as we are able to.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson