A charity raffle has raised a record-breaking figure for St Giles Hospice – despite taking place during the coronavirus crisis.

The Whittington-based hospice said £107,100 had been raised, making it the most successful raffle it has ever staged.

St Giles Hospice Lottery Manager Alison Jerram said that she was delighted by the success, given a number of other fundraising activities had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody who has so generously supported this summer’s raffle. “It’s so humbling and inspiring that at a time when our fundraising has been so badly disrupted by COVID-19 our loyal supporters stepped up to help us right when we needed them most. “This support will allow us to continue making a real difference to local people and their families living with a terminal illness. “We hope our community will continue to support us because if your donations stop, we stop, and the demand remains at an all-time high. “Our Christmas Raffle will launch in October and we hope the community will get behind us again to help keep our services going through the winter months ahead.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

The £8,000 summer raffle top prize was won by retired teacher Martin Hawkins, who has backed St Giles since his mum Madge Hawkins was supported by the hospice in the year before her death in 2001.

Martin Hawkins celebrates his lottery win with lottery manager Alison Jerram and ward manager Sharon Meehan

“St Giles is such an important local cause and it’s very dear to me. I’m a Burntwood and Chasetown lad and I’ve known many people from all walks of life who have been helped by the hospice. “My mum used to really look forward to going to St Giles. They helped to keep her mobile and active and the staff were always so kind and thoughtful.” Martin Hawkins

Martin, a former teacher at Chasetown High School, and his wife Denise had just moved from Cannock Wood to their new house in Sutton Coldfield when the lockdown was announced and their estate agents were forced to close down with the couple’s old home unsold.