A Lichfield woman has raised almost £800 to help restore the Lichfield Canal by walking to the top of Britain’s highest mountain.

Margaret Broadhead at the top of Ben Nevis

Margaret Broadhead, a member of both the green and grounds team and the marketing and events team for Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, completed the hike up Ben Nevis in 4hrs 50 minutes.

She said she was keen to support the trust by carrying out the gruelling challenge.