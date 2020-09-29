Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield woman has raised almost £800 to help restore the Lichfield Canal by walking to the top of Britain’s highest mountain.
Margaret Broadhead, a member of both the green and grounds team and the marketing and events team for Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, completed the hike up Ben Nevis in 4hrs 50 minutes.
She said she was keen to support the trust by carrying out the gruelling challenge.
“Volunteering with the trust has been so good for me. I’ve met so many wonderful people and it’s kept me busy.
“I wanted to repay the favour by raising money, especially as COVID-19 has caused a massive dent in their fundraising efforts.
“So I decided to walk to the top of Ben Nevis with my son and ask for sponsors.
“We made it in 4hrs 50mins going up although it took me longer to get down.
“Lots of people have sponsored me so I ‘d like to say a big thank you.”Margaret Broadhead