Some of the porcelain in Roy Taylor’s collection. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers

An antiques expert says he has been “stunned” by a porcelain collection belonging to a Lichfield man.

Collector Roy Taylor had amassed his collection over decades prior to his death.

The items will go on sale on 9th October and are expected to fetch between £10,000 and £20,000.

Adrian Rathbone, who was called to visit a property in Birmingham owned by Mr Taylor on behalf of Hansons Auctioneers, said it was a treasure trove of items.

“When I was shown into the front room, I could not believe my eyes – every room was crammed to the brim with fabulous creations in porcelain. “Every glance revealed some treasure hiding in a cabinet or high on a wall shelf. “From the most detailed models of horses to intricate birds on branches, it was a revelation.” Adrian Rathbone

Mr Taylor was born in Lichfield in 1935 and attended Cambridge University.

One of the items in Roy Taylor’s collection. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers

His interest in porcelain grew after meeting his wife and the pair became regular buyers of fine china.

“This escalating passion resulted in most rooms in their Birmingham home being filled with figures of birds, horses, other animals, figurines and other highly intricate ornaments. “This enthusiasm resulted in Roy establishing a company called Albany in the ceramics centre of Worcester. “The company’s output specialised in high-end porcelain figures, many incorporating bronzed metal and included studies of ornithology, dogs, horses, other animals and Art Deco-style figures. “After achieving his dream, Roy eventually sold the company but retained his beloved collection – much of which is coming up for auction.” Adrian Rathbone

Albany items make up the majority of 210 lots in the collection but some Doulton and Worcester is also included.