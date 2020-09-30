Don’t miss out!

Staff at a local hospital have raised almost £300 for MacMillan Cancer Support with a charity cake sale.

Spire Little Aston Hospital workers took part in the national fundraising event, with cakes or buns donated by workers on offer.

Jo-Ann Beech and Carrie Pawlowski at the cake sale

Organised by Lakeside chemotherapy manager Carrie Pawlowski and senior nurse Jo-Ann Beech, the sale went ahead despite the current COVID-19 crisis as strict social distancing and mask-wearing rules were all adhered to.

“The response was amazing – people even came in on their day off to take part in the coffee morning. 

“The cupcakes featuring the Lakeside team were very popular – it is genuinely endearing to see the efforts staff have gone to help support Macmillan.”

Carrie Pawlowski

