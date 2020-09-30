Don’t miss out!
Staff at a local hospital have raised almost £300 for MacMillan Cancer Support with a charity cake sale.
Spire Little Aston Hospital workers took part in the national fundraising event, with cakes or buns donated by workers on offer.
Organised by Lakeside chemotherapy manager Carrie Pawlowski and senior nurse Jo-Ann Beech, the sale went ahead despite the current COVID-19 crisis as strict social distancing and mask-wearing rules were all adhered to.
“The response was amazing – people even came in on their day off to take part in the coffee morning.
“The cupcakes featuring the Lakeside team were very popular – it is genuinely endearing to see the efforts staff have gone to help support Macmillan.”Carrie Pawlowski