The leader of Lichfield District Council has paid tribute following the death of a former councillor.
Peter Jones represented the Alrewas and Fradley ward from 1995 to 1999.
Cllr Doug Pullen said the former councillor had also served on a number of committees during his time on the council.
“I was very sorry to hear the news that one of our former district councillors has died.
“During his years of service Peter served on a number of committees, and also took on the role of vice chairman for planning, as well as for performance review and personnel policy, and for the direct service organisation panel.
“Peter was a committed community member and was involved in a range of local organisations, including the Community Council of Staffordshire, Lichfield Police Executive Group, South East Staffordshire Health Council and Lichfield District Arts Association.
“On behalf of the whole council, I would like to extend our sympathies and condolences to Peter’s family and friends at this very sad time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council