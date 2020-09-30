A Lichfield man is getting ready to hit the heights to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

Paul Wright, 39, will climb Snowdon next month in aid of the New Era service.

The chairman of Lichfield Social Community Football Club decided to take on thew challenge after seeing the work of the charity to support a friend.

“The domestic abuse that my friend went through was horrendous, but the help she got from New Era was amazing. “I’ve been through some tough times myself, experiencing family bereavement and health issues, but she’s always been there for me. “Now I want to raise awareness about the issue of domestic abuse and the help available, as well as showing my friend – and other people – that no matter how big the obstacles we might face, we can overcome and achieve anything with positivity and the right support. “My friend suffered emotional as well as physical abuse, which also affected her children, and she was harassed and stalked after she’d made the difficult decision to leave.” Paul Wright

Paul will be joined by friends for the climb on 10th October.

Emma Tennant, from New Era, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on domestic abuse like never before, which is why we’re especially grateful to Paul and his friends for their fabulous fundraising that will in turn help us to provide specialist support to even more local people who have experienced domestic abuse.” Emma Tennant

Paul and his family have raised more than £100,000 for a number of good causes over the years.

And he admitted he was looking forward to taking on another challenge in aid of charity.

“I enjoy organising family fun days and music events, but these sorts of things have not been possible during the pandemic. “After a period of ill health at the start of the lockdown, I decided to go on a major health kick. “Six months ago, I couldn’t even walk up the stairs, so that, combined with my fear of heights makes this quite an interesting challenge. “I also want it to be a tribute to my brave friend, whilst raising money to help other survivors of domestic abuse.” Paul Wright

People can donate to his efforts via the online fundraising page.