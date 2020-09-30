Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Protesters say they won’t stay silent while trees are chopped down in Lichfield to make way for HS2.
The local arm of Extinction Rebellion plan to hold a protest tomorrow (1st October) to highlight the issue.
Work has begun in the area to clear the way for the controversial high speed railway line.
They said it was “heartbreaking” to see work beginning in the area.
“HS2 workers started chopping down trees and we won’t stay silent while they destroy our beautiful countryside.
“It’s heartbreaking to see this lovely place being destroyed.”Extinction Rebellion spokesperson
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
The protest will take place at Wood End Lane from 10am.
A spokesperson for the Stop HS2 group in Staffordshire said HS2 would have a double impact on the environment.
“There are two existential crises that the world is facing – the climate crisis and the ecological crisis.
“This project makes both of these worse.
“We have less than 10 years to solve the climate crisis, and probably the same to solve the ecological crisis.
“Society has to learn how to live within the constrains of the natural world and that means less travel and less destruction of nature for our convenience.
“This huge construction project that will not be carbon neutral for over 100 years and is causing the destruction of more than 100 ancient woodlands must be stopped.”Stop HS2 spokesperson