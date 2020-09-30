Protesters say they won’t stay silent while trees are chopped down in Lichfield to make way for HS2.

The local arm of Extinction Rebellion plan to hold a protest tomorrow (1st October) to highlight the issue.

Work has begun in the area to clear the way for the controversial high speed railway line.

Trees being cut down to make way for HS2 in Lichfield. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

They said it was “heartbreaking” to see work beginning in the area.

“HS2 workers started chopping down trees and we won’t stay silent while they destroy our beautiful countryside. “It’s heartbreaking to see this lovely place being destroyed.” Extinction Rebellion spokesperson

The protest will take place at Wood End Lane from 10am.

Protestors in Lichfield. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

A spokesperson for the Stop HS2 group in Staffordshire said HS2 would have a double impact on the environment.