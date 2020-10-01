The owners of a Burntwood business have thanked their customers for helping them survive the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

Personal Touch Jewellery was one of a number of local companies forced to adapt in order to reopen when the lockdown period ended.

Kevin and Helen Lewis outside Personal Touch Jewellery

Owners Kevin and Helen Lewis said they were delighted to see trade returning to their Chasetown High Street premises.

“We were so excited to be able to return to work. “We are a family business that has been open for over 20 years and we can’t thank our lovely customers enough for their support. “Business has been great – we are so lucky to have amazing customers old and new visit us.” Kevin and Helen Lewis

The company were supported by some of the national initiatives designed to secure jobs and the future of companies when the pandemic struck.

“We received a Government business grant that was brilliant and a massive help – the council was really helpful with the application and we received it really quickly. “The money was crucial in keeping the business open. “We also furloughed a couple of members of staff, which also helped to ensure the business could reopen once it was safe to do so.” Kevin and Helen Lewis

The company has also received from Lichfield District Council via the #LoveLocal initiative, which has seen them supplied with posters, queue markers and other materials to highlight social distancing measures.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development at the local authority, added: