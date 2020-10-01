Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

The Lichfield Garrick has joined a national initiative to highlight the plight of the entertainment industry during the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Garrick lit up red as part of a national day of action

The #LightItInRed campaign saw buildings lit up yesterday (30th September) to show solidarity across the sector.

The city theatre, which spent months without shows due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, was illuminated as part of the campaign.

Protect our independence - donate now

£
£
£

Your contribution is appreciated.

Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.

A spokesperson for the #LightItInRed campaign said:

“Our industry is important and contributes billions of pounds each year to the UK economy.

“Due to COVID-19 it needs immediate help.

“We want our future to continue to create millions of memories with the stories to match – it’s what we do best.

“Without significant and immediate support the entire live events sector supply chain is at risk of collapse.”

#LightItInRed spokesperson

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *