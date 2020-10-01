The Lichfield Garrick has joined a national initiative to highlight the plight of the entertainment industry during the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Garrick lit up red as part of a national day of action

The #LightItInRed campaign saw buildings lit up yesterday (30th September) to show solidarity across the sector.

The city theatre, which spent months without shows due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, was illuminated as part of the campaign.

Tonight, @The_Garrick stands with events professionals and venues around the world, without whom the world will be a darker place. #WeMakeEvents #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/auZaluJI99 — Lichfield Garrick (@The_Garrick) September 30, 2020

A spokesperson for the #LightItInRed campaign said: