The Lichfield Garrick has joined a national initiative to highlight the plight of the entertainment industry during the coronavirus crisis.
The #LightItInRed campaign saw buildings lit up yesterday (30th September) to show solidarity across the sector.
The city theatre, which spent months without shows due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, was illuminated as part of the campaign.
A spokesperson for the #LightItInRed campaign said:
“Our industry is important and contributes billions of pounds each year to the UK economy.
“Due to COVID-19 it needs immediate help.
“We want our future to continue to create millions of memories with the stories to match – it’s what we do best.
“Without significant and immediate support the entire live events sector supply chain is at risk of collapse.”#LightItInRed spokesperson