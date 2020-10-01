A collection of steam and model engineering is going under the hammer at a sale in Lichfield.

More than 125 items – including hand-built engines, locomotives and steam wagons – will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 12th October.

One of the steam wagons being sold at auction

A large number of the lots come from a single owner based in Lichfield.

The highlights include a 3-inch scale live steam model of a Clayton wagon named Ruth, featuring dark blue Lichfield livery for ‘G Bradbury Steam Engineer Lichfield’.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This really is a sensational collection of steam and model engineering pieces. “To think of the sheer skill and dedication it takes to create just one of these engines, starting with just the plans and raw materials and then milling and engineering every single piece individually and building it from scratch just takes my breath away. “Multiply that on the scale we have here and it’s just mind-blowing. “We’re really chuffed to bring this specialist sale to a head and I know there will be many collectors out there who are as excited as we are.” Richard Winterton

As well as the models, the sale will also include a workshop of industrial engineering tools and test equipment.

The entire collection is expected to realise tens of thousands of pounds.

One of the model steam locomotives being sold at auction in Lichfield

Steam and railwayana specialist Jon Price added:

“These kinds of items do not turn up everyday and certainly not on this scale. They are few and far between. “The workmanship involved and the painstaking skill in machining, building and testing these engines is breathtaking and, of course, an absolute joy for the engineer. “It’s a real feast for collectors – from steam wagons to locomotives, there really is something for everyone from smaller items for beginners to large projects desired by the die-hard steam enthusiast.” Jon Price

The digital catalogue is available now via bit.ly/AuctionDates.