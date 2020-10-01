Lichfield City FC stretched their winning run even further with a 3-0 home win against Nuneaton Griff.

The hosts were quick out of the blocks with Matt Gardner sent through inside 30 seconds to slot past the keeper.

It was 2-0 when Gardner’s strike proved too hot for the keeper to handle to and Brady Middleton tucked home the loose ball.

Middleton almost had his second, only for the keeper to deny him.

Adam Jenkins had to produce a smart save at the other end to keep Lichfield’s two-goal advantage intact.

It was 3-0 when a quick break again saw Gardner’s shot pushed away for Middleton to net the rebound.

There was nearly a first half hat-trick when Gardner and Middleton again combined, but the offside flag denied City a fourth goal inside 45 minutes.

The second half again saw Lichfield start brightly with Gardner denied from close range before Luke Wright and Josh Mansell were both denied.

The hosts continued to carve out chances but were unable to add to their tally before a late injury to Jamie Elkes took some of the shine out of the win – the City man requiring hospital treatment.