Campaigners say they will return to Lichfield in order to keep up the fight to protect trees being cut down to make way for HS2.
A group took part in a gathering at Wood End Lane earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the local branch of Extinction Rebellion said:
“Around 30 protesters spent the day on Wood End Lane, a samba band was present and protesters will be back very soon.
“Cutting down trees is not just a sore eye situation, it’s also an ecological disaster.”Extinction Rebellion spokesperson