A group supporting the Lichfield Festival has confirmed a change of name.

A Lichfield Festival performance in Lichfield Cathedral

The Lichfield Festival Association will be known as Lichfield Festival Friends from this month.

The group was started soon after the launch of the annual event in 1981 to help provide practical support and financial contributions from fundraising events and membership subscriptions.

A spokesperson said:

“The name change is designed to show more clearly what the organisation does and was approved by the membership in a recent poll, after this year’s AGM had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.” Lichfield Festival Friends spokesperson

People can find out about joining the group at lichfieldfestival.org.