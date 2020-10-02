Erasmus Darwin House. Picture: Bs0u10e01

An online art exhibition is being hosted by a Lichfield museum.

Erasmus Darwin House is running the showcase of work by the Lichfield Society of Artists on its website until 31st October.

Around Lichfield is designed to showcase images featuring the city and wider district.

“Lichfield and the surrounding area provide a wealth of inspiration for the local artists – this exhibition shows a small selection of the work by members of the society.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

For more details visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.