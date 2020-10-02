A visitor adding a glow stick to the tree at a previous Light Up A Life service

People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to remember loved ones they’ve lost this Christmas while also supporting a local charity.

The coronavirus crisis means St Giles Hospice will not be able to host festive services as usual this year.

But the hospice is offering people the chance to dedicate a light on their virtual Christmas tree to a loved one, as well as displaying a special decoration at home.

An online version of the Book of Memories will be made available to read and download from the hospice website this Christmas, and the physical books will be put on display to read at selected sites throughout December.

Elinor Eustace, director of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Christmas can be an emotional time of year for people who are experiencing the loss of a loved one – whether they are recently or long-term bereaved – and this year has been exceptionally difficult given the challenges people have faced due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Some people may not have been able to be with their loved one at the end or had the opportunity to hold or attend a funeral for them, which will only have added to their sense of loss. “While Light up a Life will of course be different this year it will continue to offer a poignant way to remember those loved ones who are no longer with us. “You’ll receive your own keepsake Light up a Life card, featuring the name of your loved one and personal dedication, to display in your home. You will also receive a Light up a Life tree decoration to personalise with the name of your loved one and hang on your Christmas tree.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Among those who has taken part in the Light up a Life services in recent years is Denise Walker.

Denise Walker with a picture of Peter Badger

She has supported St Giles Hospice since her partner, Peter Badger, died from cancer in 2018.

He was cared for at St Giles for three days before he died and Denise took part in Light up a Life for the first time the following Christmas.

Denise Walker and Peter Badger

“Peter went to St Giles for care and support and the whole team there were fantastic – they made him so comfortable. “As soon as we reached St Giles the staff took over. It was such a relief to know he was in good hands. He had such personal, fantastic care. “In those last days you really cherish every moment you have with your loved one, whether it’s a good moment or a bad moment. We had our privacy and were all with him and talking to him until he died, and I’ll never forget it for as long as I live.” “I call the staff at St Giles ‘God’s angels’ – they are fantastic, like God’s helpers at work. No matter how the family is affected they are so calm, professional, honest and compassionate. “Light up a Life is a wonderful way for me to say thank you to St Giles for giving Peter the care that he needed, as well as supporting me too. It’s a very special event and I will support it every year.” Denise Walker

People can register for Light Up a Life online at www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife. The closing date for messages in the Book of Memories is midnight on 12th November. Lights can be dedicated until 29th January, 2021.