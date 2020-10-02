The Friary School logo

A new initiative being launched by a Lichfield school is hoping to boost local business while offering discounts for students and their families.

The Friary School has set up the Sixth Form Perks Card in conjunction with local companies.

It means discounts and offers are available at local outlets including:

The Pear Tree Creperie

The George Hotel

LEC Driving School

The Tudor of Lichfield

Everything Beauty Salon

The Wardrobe

Innovations Hairdressers

Lichfield Desserts

City Corner Café

Bene Umbra Hairdressers

Tudor Row Barbers

New Look Lichfield

Headteacher Matt Allman said he hoped that as well as offering deals for students the scheme would also create additional trade for companies in the area.