A new initiative being launched by a Lichfield school is hoping to boost local business while offering discounts for students and their families.
The Friary School has set up the Sixth Form Perks Card in conjunction with local companies.
It means discounts and offers are available at local outlets including:
- The Pear Tree Creperie
- The George Hotel
- LEC Driving School
- The Tudor of Lichfield
- Everything Beauty Salon
- The Wardrobe
- Innovations Hairdressers
- Lichfield Desserts
- City Corner Café
- Bene Umbra Hairdressers
- Tudor Row Barbers
- New Look Lichfield
Headteacher Matt Allman said he hoped that as well as offering deals for students the scheme would also create additional trade for companies in the area.
“As a Lichfield school we are keen to see local businesses and employers thrive as if they are successful then we have more chance of success here too.
“All of us benefit if our local city has an energy and a buzz about it.
“If we can benefit our students and benefit our community, then it is a win-win for us.”Matt Allman, The Friary School