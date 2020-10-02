Special trains designed to keep tracks clear of leaves are being deployed on the West Coast Main Line.

One of the leaf-blasting trains being used by Network Rail

Network Rail said they would operate on the route – which runs through Lichfield Trent Valley – until 13th December.

Thee trains use high pressure jets to blast away leaves before coating the rails with a substance designed to help train wheels grip the tracks.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: