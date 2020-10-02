Don’t miss out!
Special trains designed to keep tracks clear of leaves are being deployed on the West Coast Main Line.
Network Rail said they would operate on the route – which runs through Lichfield Trent Valley – until 13th December.
Thee trains use high pressure jets to blast away leaves before coating the rails with a substance designed to help train wheels grip the tracks.
James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:
“Leaves on the line are a big problem for the railway. It disrupts services and inconveniences passengers and every year, Network Rail and train operators work together to battle against the elements to get passengers and freight to their destinations.
“Even more work has gone into getting prepared for autumn this year because of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, including how we operate the trains themselves. We are ready to keep people and goods moving along the West Coast main line, running a safe and reliable service for our customers.”James Dean, Network Rail