Police are appealing for information after an attempt to access the safe on an ATM in Shenstone.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on 27th September.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Unknown offenders gained entry and attempted to access the safe to the rear of the ATM machine. “A dark grey Audi bearing the registration beginning HD15 was recorded parking up at the machine at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 520 of 01/10/20.