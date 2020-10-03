Don’t miss out!

People living in Hammerwich can have their say on a document that will help shape the future of the area.

The consultation on the Neighbourhood Plan will start on 6th October.

The document, once approved, will help inform issues including future planning decisions.

The Hammerwich Neighbourhood Plan is available to view online. Comments can be sent to hammerwich-consultation@outlook.com.

