Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
People living in Hammerwich can have their say on a document that will help shape the future of the area.
The consultation on the Neighbourhood Plan will start on 6th October.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
The document, once approved, will help inform issues including future planning decisions.
The Hammerwich Neighbourhood Plan is available to view online. Comments can be sent to hammerwich-consultation@outlook.com.