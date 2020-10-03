A last gasp equaliser denied Lichfield City FC a sixth straight win as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Brocton.

An even opening saw both sides create half-chances, the visitors sending efforts over and wide of Adam Jenkins’ goal.

At the other end it was Kyle Patterson who fired wide while Ryan Brooks sent a header off target.

Peter Till and Dan Thurstance also went close as Lichfield began to find their rhythm.

The breakthrough eventually came via a familiar source, with Matt Gardner netting once more with a powerful finish to give City the lead.

A smart save denied Gardner another goal before the interval, but it was Brocton who started the second period the brighter with Owen Nolan sending an effort over the top.

Josh Mansell was then forced to clear one off the line as Brocton pushed for leveller.

But Lichfield looked to have taken full control of the game when Max Black played in Brady Middleton to slot home for a 2-0 lead.

The game was far from over though with Brocton halving the deficit through Will Heath.

City keeper Adam Jenkins produced a stunning save to flick a shot over the bar as the visitors pushed for a leveller.

Gardner was twice denied at the other end as Lichfield looked to kill off the encounter.

But Brocton found the elusive equaliser late on when a high ball was nodded home by Jack Weldon.