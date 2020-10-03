Don’t miss out!
Police are urging people in an area of Lichfield to report any damage to their vehicles.
The plea to those living around the Dimbles comes after an increase in reports of criminal damage.
PCSO Adam McAree said:
“If you have been a victim and not reported it, we would urge you to do so as soon as possible.”
Incidents can be reported by calling police on 101.