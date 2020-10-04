Chasetown FC saw their hopes of an FA Cup run dashed in a penalty shoot out against AFC Telford United.

The game started well for the hosts with Jordan Evans finding the net early on, only for the goal to be ruled out after he was deemed to have fouled Telford keeper Russell Griffiths.

Joey Butlin’s free kick finds the top corner. Picture: Dave Birt

Joey Butlin celebrates. Picture: Dave Birt

Chasetown players congratulate Joey Butlin. Picture: Dave Birt

James Hardy equalises for Telford against Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt Pictures by Dave Birthings

The Scholars were in the ascendancy and Griffiths had to palm the ball over the bar from a long range effort from left winger Alex Curtis.

Telford forced a good save from on loan goalkeeper Elias Rouse with their first real effort on goal.

But it was Chasetown who deservedly took the lead a minute before half time when leading goalscorer Joey Butlin curled in a superb free kick from outside the penalty area.

For the third FA Cup tie running, the hosts were reduced to ten men with Ryan Wynter receiving a second yellow card.

Telford made their advantage count and levelled with a long range shot from James Hardy flew into Rouse’s top corner.

Telford hit the bar late on, but a defeat in 90 minutes would have been cruel on Chasetown.

Penalties were required, but with the Scholars missing one of their five spot kicks it was Telford who proceeded into the next round.