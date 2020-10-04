The owner of a cat missing for two years says she still hopes he will be found in the local area.

Pefki went missing from Kings Bromley in 2018, having been brought to the UK by Diane Shaw.

Pefki the cat

She had rescued the cat from abroad seven years earlier while living in Yorkshire.

“Pefki had been a Greek street cat who I had brought to the UK in 2011. “Whilst in quarantine, I visited him every day and we became firm friends – it was wonderful bringing him home and he soon settled into his domestic life. “I moved from Yorkshire to Kings Bromley when, unfortunately, Pefki escaped and went missing – I have been searching for him every day since.” Diane Shaw

Diane said she hoped he may have been taken in by someone who did not know that he already had an owner.

“I know that it has been two years but I will never give up searching with hope – there are cats which are found and reunited with their owners years after going missing. “I just need to know that he is okay. “If he has another home then I need to speak to the people to make sure that he is happy although, I would much rather have him home. But his welfare is my main concern. I “I feel heartbroken and at a loss of how to find him. “I no longer live in Kings Bromley but if someone feels that they know of his whereabouts or are feeding a cat of his description, then please help me by taking a photo and getting in touch.” Diane Shaw

Anyone with information on Pefki – who is microchipped – can email yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.