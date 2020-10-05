Don’t miss out!
Construction work on a new health centre in Burntwood will begin in November.
The Greenwood House Medical Centre on Lichfield Road will replace the Hudson Drive location of Darwin Medical Practice.
The new facility will provide 12 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a healthcare and phlebotomy room, and a health education space in a single-story building.
The plans also include space for a pharmacy.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:
“Part of the strategy for reducing demand on our hospitals from ageing communities is to provide more facilities and services in the community and we have always earmarked this site for use to benefit the people of Burntwood.
“This will be a first-class health centre on the community’s doorstep and it will make a huge contribution to residents’ health and wellbeing, as well as supporting older people’s independence.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Building work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
The site will have 61 car parking spaces and uses the existing road entrance for the former nursing home.
Dr Gerbo Huisman, GP Partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said:
“I am delighted that years of collaborative working between skilled and dedicated professionals from local health authorities, the county council and The Darwin Medical Practice have now come to fruition.
“Our patients, as well as the wider community, are now getting what they have asked for so long; a modern, spacious and comfortable health centre from which we, their GP practice, will be delivering high quality, responsive and patient centred primary care services.”Dr Gerbo Huisman, Darwin Medical Practice
This is not a new Health Centre it just replacing an existing one.
With all the proposed new housing in Burntwood a brand new Health Centre would be welcome.
