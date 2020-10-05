An artist’s impression of the new health centre on the former Greenwood House site in Burntwood

Construction work on a new health centre in Burntwood will begin in November.

The Greenwood House Medical Centre on Lichfield Road will replace the Hudson Drive location of Darwin Medical Practice.

The new facility will provide 12 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a healthcare and phlebotomy room, and a health education space in a single-story building.

The plans also include space for a pharmacy.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“Part of the strategy for reducing demand on our hospitals from ageing communities is to provide more facilities and services in the community and we have always earmarked this site for use to benefit the people of Burntwood. “This will be a first-class health centre on the community’s doorstep and it will make a huge contribution to residents’ health and wellbeing, as well as supporting older people’s independence.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Building work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

The site will have 61 car parking spaces and uses the existing road entrance for the former nursing home.

Dr Gerbo Huisman, GP Partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said: