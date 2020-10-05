The Lichfield men’s first XI got their first goals and points on the board with a home win over Doncaster.

Following a goalless draw away from home last week, the Eastern Avenue side saw the visitors win the first short corner of the game. Will Davies used his knee to save the first effort, awarding them a second corner.

But the resulting shot from the top of the D ghosted past goalkeeper Gavin Adams to give the visitors the lead with just five minutes played.

Lichfield didn’t panic, persevering with their trademark quick passes and patience, building possession out from defence.

The hosts created several chances with some excellent stickwork from the forwards and it was Oli Mason who brought the teams level with an accurate shot into the bottom corner.

On the front foot, the home side continued to apply pressure to the cracked defence and in the last few minutes of the first quarter they capitalised on a couple of short corners.

The first was well-saved by the defence, but the hosts pounced on the loose ball in front of the visitors’ goal to shovel it over the line.

The lead was doubled by Damian Jarzembowski, who finally showed his potential with his first goal for Lichfield – a great drag-flick into the bottom corner.

The first half was rounded off by a great move from the Lichfield strikers as Mason set up Steve Bailey with a clear shot on goal from the top of the D.

Doncaster’s backboard took another beating as Bailey rifled it past the keeper into the same bottom-left corner.

The visitors’ main threat was some strong counter-attacking moves in the second half, though clear chances were few and far between as the Lichfield defence was too strong.

Adams made a couple of excellent short-corner saves to keep Doncaster at bay, while the home midfield and forwards continued to work hard off the ball and created more chances – with a fifth goal and sixth goal coming to round off a 6-1 victory.

Click below to see pictures from the match courtesy of Nigel Parker/Format 94:

Action from Lichfield v Doncaster. Picture: Nigel Parker/Format 94

Lichfield host league leaders Didsbury Northern next weekend.