A Lichfield woman has raised more than £3,000 for charity after completing a marathon challenge.

Charlotte Aspley (centre) celebrating completing the marathon distance with her support team. Picture: Lichfield RUFC

Charlotte Aspley had been due to run the London Marathon’s traditional 26.2mile route this weekend before the event was cancelled for all but elite runners.

But undeterred, she decided to cover the distance around the streets of Lichfield in aid od Mencap, starting and ending her run at Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields base.

The 30-year-old, wo has Mosaic Down’s syndrome, said:

“Stigma or a lack of understanding about what a learning disability is means it isn’t always easy for people with a learning disability. “When I left school, I was supported by Mencap to get my first ever job. I’m one of the lucky ones because only 6% of people with a learning disability have a paid job. “Now I’ve been working at Tesco for ten years and I love it. “I’m proof that if you’ve got the right support, you can do anything. “That’s why I want to give something back to Mencap for all of the support they’ve given me.” Charlotte Aspley

A spokesperson for Lichfield RUFC added:

“We were honoured to offer the club as the start and finish for her amazing effort. “It’s safe to say we’re utterly in awe of this amazing woman and hope to support her in her charitable pursuits in the future.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

People can still donate via Charlotte’s online fundraising page.