A new date has been confirmed for an event highlighting the work of the emergency services.

The British Police Symphony Orchestra performing at the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park

Members of The British Police Symphony Orchestra – which regularly performs at the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park – have performed Rick Wakeman’s Dance of a Thousand Lights.

More than 300 performers drawn from the across the police community recorded the film during the coronavirus lockdown and will now urge people to light up the sky on 24th October.

The original Dance of a Thousand Lights event was scheduled for September, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This fundraising project is in support of The Blue Lamp Foundation.

Chairman of the charity, Peter Sweeney, said:

“We are humbled by the work that has been put in by the British Police Symphony Orchestra to get this project up and running and the commitment to support our work, as crucial today as it was a decade ago, but even more difficult in the current crisis.”

The film, featuring every performer, along with footage of blue light heroes and vehicles, will be soundtrack to the visual spectacular to be staged at 5.45pm on 24th October when people are asked to wave blue lights into the sky.

The orchestra’s musical director, Dr Richard Jenkinson, said:

“This project is an incredible achievement, bringing together as it has over 70 members of the orchestra, the internationally acclaimed classical pianist Benjamin Frith and 300 performers from massed police choirs. “A project such as this would have been impossible a few years ago and it is a tribute to all involved that we have used the technology available to create such a ground-breaking recording.” Dr Richard Jenkinson

To find out more about the project, the range of official merchandise and ways in which donations can be made, visit www.bpso.org.uk