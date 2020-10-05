Football pitches could still be retained if a new leisure centre is built at a Lichfield park, a report has said.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will decide tomorrow (6th October) whether to push ahead with the proposal at Stychbrook Park.

If the plan is backed, the site would be officially earmarked as the preferred location of the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

However, a stumbling block in the long-term could be the loss of some sporting provision at Stychbrook Park if a new facility is built there.

There are currently two football pitches on the site, meaning the development would likely be opposed by Sport England.

But a report from Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said the pitches could yet be retained alongside the centre.