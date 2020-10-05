Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man has been confirmed for an outdoor gig near Lichfield in 2021.

He will before on Cannock Chase as part of the Forest Live series of concerts across the UK.

Tickets for the show – which is scheduled for 11th June 2o21 – will go on sale from 9am on Friday morning (9th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. “Every year they plant some 8million trees sustainably, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcoming 230 million visits annually.” Forestry England spokesperson

Tickets will be available at www.forestryengland.uk/music