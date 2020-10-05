Police are warning people to be on their guard after an elderly couple in Barton-under-Needwood were targeted by a bogus official.

They were called on 1st October by a call from someone saying a community nurse needed to visit them.

A woman dressed as a nurse then visited their property on 2nd October offering to sell them medical aids and other equipment worth £2,800.

PCSO Sean Elliott said:

“Thankfully the residents became very suspicious and the female offender drove off in a 10-plate registration blue Audi. “No money was taken, however the woman was very plausible and looked like a smartly-dressed nurse. “Please make any of your elderly or vulnerable family or friends aware of this scam.” PCSO Sean Elliott

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 125 of 02/09/2020.