Bosses at a Lichfield business say they are bucking the trend after expanding in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Sapentia, based at Elmhurst Business Park, offers set-up, training and management of software to support companies.
The family-owned firm has now recruited an apprentice and a marketing manager in a bid to expand further.
Jane Dyson, business development manager at Sapentia, said:
“In terms of our recruitment, there really hasn’t been a better time to hire an apprentice, especially with the additional support on offer from the Government.
“We know many local and national businesses may have suffered significantly during this difficult period of time, but as we return to a more normal way of life, now might be the right time for many Staffordshire businesses to plan for the future in the most cost effective way.”Jane Dyson
Andy Dyson, technical director at Sapentia, added:
“Our long-term aim is to help as many local and UK companies as possible to simplify and get a grip on their business processes so they can make educated and smart decisions to accelerate their growth.
“We really want to help all of our clients emerge from this pandemic in a stronger position than before.
“Improving their processes and minimising wasted time and effort is the first step.”
