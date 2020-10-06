Construction work has begun on a development of 475 new homes in Lichfield.

Taylor Wimpey said has split the Deanslade Farm site on Claypit Lane into two areas, which will be known as Bower Park and Friary Meadow.

A layout of the new development submitted as part of the planning process

Known more broadly as The Spires development, it will include two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Angie Prince, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“We are so pleased to have started the construction of The Spires development in Lichfield. “The development will not only provide residents from around Staffordshire with a great selection of homes, but it offers great commutable routes into Birmingham.” Angie Price, Taylor Wimpey West Midlands

More details on the new developments are available at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.