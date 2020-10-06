Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A new service supporting victims of sexual assault and abuse in Lichfield and Burntwood has launched.
Survive will also help family members and partners of victims deal with the impact of the harm they have experienced.
The free service has been supported by a £600,000 investment over the next two years from Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis and £20,000 per year from Staffordshire County Council.
Victims will be able to seek support whether they have reported the crime to the police or not.
Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold said:
“The new Survive service makes it easier for victims of sexual assault and abuse across Staffordshire to get the specialist support they need to enable them to cope and recover.
“It places victims right at the heart of the criminal justice process and ensures they and their families are supported at every stage – emotionally, practically and in a way that is tailored to their individual circumstances.”Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold
People can access the service by calling the 24-hour helpline on 0300 330 5959 or emailing referrals@staffordshirewomensaid.org.
Dickie James, chief executive of Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said:
“Research shows that victims of sexual assault and abuse often feel isolated, and find it difficult to access the specialist help they need and deserve, when they need it.
“This service will work to let victims and their loved ones across Staffordshire know that they are not alone, and that they can get help quickly.
“A range of specialist support will work to help them through the trauma they have experienced, understand their rights as victims, and recover at their own pace.
“We are so very pleased to be taking this service forward, working alongside the commissioners and other partners across Staffordshire to reach out to victims and their loved ones.”Dickie James, Staffordshire Women’s Aid
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.