A new service supporting victims of sexual assault and abuse in Lichfield and Burntwood has launched.

Dickie James and Sue Arnold launching the new support service

Survive will also help family members and partners of victims deal with the impact of the harm they have experienced.

The free service has been supported by a £600,000 investment over the next two years from Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis and £20,000 per year from Staffordshire County Council.

Victims will be able to seek support whether they have reported the crime to the police or not.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold said:

“The new Survive service makes it easier for victims of sexual assault and abuse across Staffordshire to get the specialist support they need to enable them to cope and recover. “It places victims right at the heart of the criminal justice process and ensures they and their families are supported at every stage – emotionally, practically and in a way that is tailored to their individual circumstances.” Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Sue Arnold

People can access the service by calling the 24-hour helpline on 0300 330 5959 or emailing referrals@staffordshirewomensaid.org.

Dickie James, chief executive of Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said: