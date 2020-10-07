An image capturing preparation work on the new housing development in Lichfield. Picture: Staffordshire Birdseye View Photography

Aerial images have revealed the scale of a new housing development in Lichfield.

Taylor Wimpey is working on The Spires development on land next to Falkland Road and the Birmingham Road.

Picture: Staffordshire Birdseye View Photography

Pictures from Staffordshire Birdseye View Photography reveal the clearing work that has already taken place ahead of the construction starting.

It will eventually be home to 495 new properties after it was confirmed construction of the housing has begun this week.