The leader of Lichfield District Council says he is confident that the choice of Stychbrook Park as the preferred location for a new leisure centre is the best of the available options.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Cabinet members unanimously backed the proposal to build the long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre on the site off Curborough Road.

The local authority conducted a survey of sites it owns in a bid to find a preferred location.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council told the meeting of the cabinet that the location was the best option.

Doug Pullen

“The process as to how we’ve arrived at this decision gives me even more confidence that it’s the right decision. “We’ve had officers and experts in the field looking at the various options, it’s been through a task group, through overview and scrutiny, it’s got cross party support and support from the local councillors. “While I don’t think there’s ever going to be a perfect site, this is as close to it as you’re possibly going to get.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The council has earmarked £5million towards the development of a new leisure centre.

But the meeting was also told that a funding partner would be needed if the development was to get off the ground.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said this element of the desire to build a new leisure centre would be challenging.