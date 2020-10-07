Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the theft of thousands of pounds worth of gold coins in Burntwood.

The CCTV image of the man police want to speak to

The items were taken in an aggravated burglary happened on 28th May on Thorpe Street.

The victim – a 73-year-old man – was left with serious injuries after the incident.

Police say they hope to be able to eliminate the man in the CCTV from their enquiries.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Burntwood are wishing to locate this man. “Thousands of pounds worth of gold coins were stolen from a property in Thorpe Street and investigators wish to speak to him to eliminate him from their enquiries.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 4th June.